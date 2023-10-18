News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Bedford gets ready to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday

Events include wreath laying ceremony and march-past
By Olga Norford
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Plans are being finalised for events to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Day in Bedford.

On Saturday, November 11 there will be an Armistice Day commemoration and two minutes silence at 11am in Riverside Square, Bedford. Members of the public are asked to arrive for 10.40pm.

On Sunday, November 12 there will be a Remembrance Day wreath-laying ceremony, service and march-past at the War Memorial, Bedford Embankment at 11am. Bedford Town Band will lead the silence in Harpur Square.

Plans are in place for events to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Day in Bedford BoroughPlans are in place for events to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Day in Bedford Borough
Plans are in place for events to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Day in Bedford Borough
Most Popular

After the service, the parade, made up of the Bedford Pipe Band, standards, veterans, Armed Forces contingents, civic uniformed services, cadet forces and community youth organisations will march down the Embankment, High Street and St Paul’s Square, finishing in Harpur Square.

Check details here along with parish or town council websites for details of other services across Bedford borough.

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: “This is an opportunity to pay respects to both the people who have defended our country in the past and those doing so today” He added:”I also encourage people to wear a poppy with pride and help raise vital funds for the Poppy Appeal.”

Robin Thomas, Bedford Branch of the Royal British Legion, added: “We welcome the community of Bedford coming together to recognise the dedication of our armed forces in the past, present and future, together with that of our uniformed public services, particularly during the Secondd World War and terrorist activity in recent decades. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the ceasefire in Korea and we commemorate the sacrifice of forces personnel deployed in the conflict and their families.”

Related topics:BedfordArmed Forces