Plans are being finalised for events to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Day in Bedford.

On Saturday, November 11 there will be an Armistice Day commemoration and two minutes silence at 11am in Riverside Square, Bedford. Members of the public are asked to arrive for 10.40pm.

On Sunday, November 12 there will be a Remembrance Day wreath-laying ceremony, service and march-past at the War Memorial, Bedford Embankment at 11am. Bedford Town Band will lead the silence in Harpur Square.

After the service, the parade, made up of the Bedford Pipe Band, standards, veterans, Armed Forces contingents, civic uniformed services, cadet forces and community youth organisations will march down the Embankment, High Street and St Paul’s Square, finishing in Harpur Square.

Check details here along with parish or town council websites for details of other services across Bedford borough.

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: “This is an opportunity to pay respects to both the people who have defended our country in the past and those doing so today” He added:”I also encourage people to wear a poppy with pride and help raise vital funds for the Poppy Appeal.”

