Bedford gets £22.5m ultrafast broadband boost

Netomnia is rolling out its full fibre multi-gigabit network in Bedford as part of an investment of up to £22.5 million in the town.

The company will provide fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband infrastructure to around 75,000 premises in Bedford and the surrounding areas.

The fibre broadband operator is partnering with Opals Group to roll out its broadband infrastructure in Bedford.

Bedford bridge at sunset

Jeremy Chelot, chief executive officer at Netomnia, said: “Bedford is a historic county town, and the introduction of an ultrafast and reliable broadband network will play a major role in the development of its economy, attracting further businesses to the area.

“We’re upgrading towns and cities in several regions across the UK with our full-fibre broadband network, enabling towns like Bedford to prosper.”