Sarah with colleagues and friends outside Albero Lounge.

A fundraiser has completed her climb up Mount Everest without ever leaving Bedford – by using stairs across the town to raise over £1,800 for the King’s Arms Project.

Sarah Blakely completed her challenge on Tuesday evening (August 2) after it was set by her friend in the 2021 lockdown.

The 8,848.86 metres peak finally reached by Sarah on the stairs at Albero Lounge in Bedford.

Sarah making her final virtual Everest ascent up the stairs at Albero Lounge.

She said: “As I climbed Albero Lounge stairs I thought about all the steps King’s Arms Project clients take – the mountains they have to climb to live independently.”

Through the challenge, Sarah learned the financial generosity of family and friends and satisfaction of completing a physical challenge.

The pride of finishing the steps kept her going as did the donations which will go towards helping those displaced or homeless across the county.

Sarah explained: “I have the refugees we support in mind, thinking of the miles they have travelled to get here, then the challenges they seek every day. The support from family and friends has been amazing.”

Kirstie Cook, CEO at King’s Arms Project said: “It’s fundraisers like Sarah that make a real difference to the people we support – whether that’s providing legal advice to refugees or a home for someone moving off the streets.”

She added: “She’s made the challenge fun for her and a joy for the King’s Arms Project team to cheer her on - thank you Sarah!”