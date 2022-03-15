Bedford fuel company comes to rescue as vicar complains her church is too cold
Her call went viral on social media
A vicar took social media by storm when poor service from a fuel company caused her church to become too cold.
The Rev Gill Barrow-Jones had spent three weeks trying to get a delivery of oil to heat St George the Martyr Church.
But it never arrived and the historic church became colder and colder.
So she took the appeal to Facebook and that's when Bedford Fuels came to the rescue.
Gill said: "It's a Grade II star listed building and it was absolutely freezing. People needed to wear hats and gloves.
"The worst thing was when we had a funeral. It's not a nice time for people anyway, without making them shiver with cold through the service."
So, in desperation, Gill posted a picture of herself on the church's Facebook page holding up a notice which read: "Funeral family - COLD, Sunday worshippers - COLD, town band rehearsal - COLD, Ash Wednesday Penitents - COLD, Bishop of Buckingham - COLD."
The post went viral with more than 8,000 views - and within hours Bedford Fuels rushed through a special delivery of oil to the Wolverton church near Milton Keynes.
A delighted Gill then posted: "Community love got the church warm. An enormous thanks to everyone who rallied to share our post about oil delivery problems.
"Special thanks to Bedford Fuels Ltd and to everyone who shared the last post."