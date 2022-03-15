Bedford fuel company comes to rescue as vicar complains her church is too cold

A vicar took social media by storm when poor service from a fuel company caused her church to become too cold.

The Rev Gill Barrow-Jones had spent three weeks trying to get a delivery of oil to heat St George the Martyr Church.

But it never arrived and the historic church became colder and colder.

The Rev Gill Barrow-Jones posted this picture on her church Facebook page

So she took the appeal to Facebook and that's when Bedford Fuels came to the rescue.

Gill said: "It's a Grade II star listed building and it was absolutely freezing. People needed to wear hats and gloves.

"The worst thing was when we had a funeral. It's not a nice time for people anyway, without making them shiver with cold through the service."

So, in desperation, Gill posted a picture of herself on the church's Facebook page holding up a notice which read: "Funeral family - COLD, Sunday worshippers - COLD, town band rehearsal - COLD, Ash Wednesday Penitents - COLD, Bishop of Buckingham - COLD."

On Sunday the church was finally warm again for the Bishop's visit

The post went viral with more than 8,000 views - and within hours Bedford Fuels rushed through a special delivery of oil to the Wolverton church near Milton Keynes.

A delighted Gill then posted: "Community love got the church warm. An enormous thanks to everyone who rallied to share our post about oil delivery problems.