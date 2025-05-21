Can you spot the faces - Reflections of Bedford - in Silver Street? (Pictures courtesy of Wigram Drones)placeholder image
Can you spot the faces - Reflections of Bedford - in Silver Street? (Pictures courtesy of Wigram Drones)

Bedford from the sky: Incredible views of the town caught by drone firm

By Clare Turner
Published 21st May 2025, 17:15 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 17:30 BST
These are great and really capture Bedford in all its glory.

The drone photographs were caught by Bedfordshire firm Wigram Drones before restrictions were put in place about flying within the town centre.

The company is the brainchild of 21-year-old Marcus Hill, who formed it roughly a year ago after graduating from uni.

Wigram Dones – which you can access here – provides aerial photography to Bedfordshire and the surrounding areas, offering site inspections and aerial photos/videos, working with both businesses and individuals.

Now let’s see if you can focus (geddit?) and recognise exactly where in Bedford they were taken.

There's the river, the High Street and St Paul's Church

1. .

There's the river, the High Street and St Paul's Church Photo: Wigram Drones

Which car park is that?

2. .

Which car park is that? Photo: Wigram Drones

Duckmill Crescent and The Embankment

3. .

Duckmill Crescent and The Embankment Photo: Wigram Drones

That looks like the Sacred Heart Of Jesus & St Cuthbert Church and the Castle Quarter

4. .

That looks like the Sacred Heart Of Jesus & St Cuthbert Church and the Castle Quarter Photo: Wigram Drones

