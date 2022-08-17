Bedford French Bulldogs owners giving up pets due to cost-of-living crisis

Bedford-based charity Phoenix French Bulldog Rescue is already seeing the consequences of the cost-of-living crisis.

The charity has rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed the pooches – as well as few Bulldogs and Pugs – since 2016.

But Phoenix FBR fears this is the start of an animal welfare crisis caused by a rise in pet ownership rates colliding with cost-of-living pressures.

A French Bulldog

It is seeing an increase in animals coming into its care, as rehoming slows down and those wanting to foster or adopt are lessening.

Teresa Cargill, founder and CEO of Phoenix FBR, said: “This year has seen an unprecedented number of dogs being offered for surrender to our charity, with the daily numbers being what we would usually expect in a week.

“Many cannot be taken due to temperament issues caused by poor socialisation opportunities during the pandemic, or simply because we do not have suitable homes coming forward to foster.

“It is very troubling to think about what may happen to those we cannot help. The team is made up entirely of volunteers and they are frustrated and worn-out physically and emotionally with the effort of trying to make ends meet and to help as many Frenchies as possible.