Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Past marathon world champion Paula Radcliffe is ‘mortified’ that she wished good luck to an Olympic contestant who once raped a child.

The sport star, who went to Sharnbrook School near Bedford, took to social media to apologise for her words – and said she was mortified she “didn’t condemn the rape out loud”.

Steven Van de Velde is named in the Netherlands beach volleyball squad for Paris 2024, but he has been convicted of rape and served a prison sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury Crown Court heard in 2016 how he groomed a 12-year-old girl online and travelled more than 600 miles from his Netherlands home to meet her in Milton Keynes in August 2014, when he was 21.

Paula Radcliffe

They went to Furzton Lake where they drank Baileys and she gave him oral sex.

The pair slept in cardboard boxes under a stairway at Premier Inn, then the following day went back to the girl’s empty house where he took her virginity in her sister’s bedroom.

Before he returned to the Netherlands, Van de Velde, who was aware of his victim’s age, advised her to get the morning after pill as they had not used contraception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing him to four years in prison and a life on the Sex Offenders’ Register, Judge Francis Sheridan said: “You were the adult, she was the child and until you recognise that you will remain a danger to young girls. The emotional harm that has been caused to this child is enormous.”

Olympic contestant Steven Van de Velde raped a 12-year-old girl in Milton Keynes

He added: “You were a hugely talented athlete who enjoyed the adulation of the crowd but you also have a dark side and it is that that brought you to court….Prior to coming to this country you were training as a potential Olympian. Your hopes of representing your country now lie as a shattered dream. Your actions in those two days in England have wrecked your life”

However, Van de Velde only served a year of his four year sentence and returned to volleyball in the Netherlands.

Now is is due to compete in the Olmypics for his country and yesterday (Wednesday) former Bedfordshire schoolgirl Paula Radcliffe spoke about him in an interview with radio station LBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said on air: "I know that he is married now and has settled down...I think it’s a tough thing to do to punish him twice and if he’s managed to successfully turn his life around after being sent to prison, and to qualify and to be playing sport at the highest level, then I actually wish him the best of luck.”

Today the former world champion has said she is "very sorry" for her words.

In a series of posts on social media, she wrote: “I am mortified that I expressed it so badly and didn’t condemn the rape out loud," said Radcliffe.

The BBC pundit wrote: "I myself am shocked and disappointed at how I expressed this so badly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am very sorry and should have done much better. I by no means meant to overlook the crime and meant to say those who don’t uphold ideals should be excluded but can’t be...I profoundly apologise and am deeply shocked and disappointed in myself..

"I am mortified that I expressed it so badly and didn’t condemn the rape out loud,and can’t understand how I managed to convey it so badly."

Paula added: "I do believe in second chances after serving punishment but think the Olympics should be for those who uphold the ideals - that’s why I poorly brought the doping comparison in.”

Van de Velde was part of the Dutch volleyball selection for three years and came seventeenth in the World Championship last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his selection for Paris, the Dutch Olympic Committee (NOC) told BBC Sport his return to volleyball had met all the guidelines set out in their ‘integrity record’.

They said: "After his release, Van de Velde sought and received professional counselling. He demonstrated to those around him - privately and professionally - self-insight and reflection."