Bedford footie fan sheds FIVE stone thanks to MAN V FAT football weight loss scheme

A Bedford man who has lost more than five stone on an FA-accredited football weight loss programme says it has helped him change his approach to health and fitness.

Ben Gibson, who is a member of the Bedford MAN v FAT club, weighed just over 20 stone when he joined in January 2023. He has now shed just over five stones to weight in at 15 stones – more than a quarter of his body weight.

In total, 43 members of the Bedford MAN v FAT club have lost a combined 215 kg – almost 34 stones – in the last year.

Ben Gibson pictured before and after reaching his weight loss goal with MAN v FAT Football Club

Ben said: “I had decided it was time to do something about my health and fitness. My dad has Type-2 Diabetes and whilst I had none of the indicators, I had a few risk factors in terms of weight and health. I also experienced what a lot of other people do in terms of clothes not fitting and not liking pictures of myself.

"I'd seen MAN v FAT Football on Facebook and thought that it looked interesting - especially being able to combine weight loss with a sport I love.

“There are genuinely so many things that I enjoy about MAN v FAT – first and foremost is the community. I've met guys who I now call friends and socialise with outside of MAN v FAT.

“It’s also a great opportunity to talk to other people with similar goals and mindset about anything from mental health to whether Arsenal will actually win the Premier League again.”

MAN v FAT Football currently has 8,000 players taking part in nearly 160 leagues across the UK. The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan, who, fed up with traditional weight loss classes primarily aimed at women, decided to develop a programme that combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

The total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at more than 629,000 pounds. It is aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5.

Before matches, the players are weighed. The weigh-in is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost. Players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

And Ben’s keen to encourage other local men to get involved with MAN v FAT football: Hea dded: “Since starting MAN v FAT, my lifestyle has completely changed. I have met new people and improved my mental wellbeing, but it has completely changed my way of eating and thinking about my targets and what I want to achieve.

"A year ago, I barely did any exercise and didn't consider what I was eating or drinking. But, because of the changes I have made, in the last year I have completed a sprint triathlon and the Three Peaks Challenge, and I am currently training for a half marathon and a standard triathlon later in the year. Targets and events have given me so much motivation.”