Bedford Foodbank receives 2,000 egg boxes thanks to Bird Bros

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The delivery of 2,000 egg boxes was delivered over the festive season and contributed to emergency food parcels distributed to the Bedford community.

Bedford Foodbank’s volunteers work with referral partners to provide a minimum of three days’ emergency food and support to people experiencing crisis in our community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah Broughton, project manager at Bedford Food Bank, said: “With the current cost of living crisis, we’re seeing our referral numbers increase as more families are relying on foodbanks.

Bedford Food Bank receives egg donation from Bird Bros

“Donations such as this from local businesses are so important because they help us to ensure no one in our community has to go hungry. Eggs, in particular, are high in protein and nutritious food for those who need our help, so we couldn’t be more grateful to Bird Bros for the kind donation.”

Established in 1969, Bird Bros is a family run egg farm based in Swineshead, Bedfordshire. It supplies four million fresh eggs per week to various businesses nationwide.

Matthew Bird, commercial director at Bird Bros, said: “The Bedford Food Bank is very local to where our business has been operational for over 50 years. We feel privileged and proud to make a contribution to those in need across Bedford. Eggs are packed full of vitamins and minerals and are a convenient fast food for all the family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.