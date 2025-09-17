Bedford Food Truck makes top 10 list of best food vans to visit in the UK

There's chicken. Then there’s Chicken George. And anyone who’s been to an outdoor event this summer will no doubt have seen the Chicken George food truck.

Better still you’ll have joined the queues to sample their delicious chicken, with mouthwatering chicken strips, juicy burgers, delicious wings, the best sauces, fries and sides including coleslaw and sweetcorn.

Chicken George is Bedford’s answer to Southern fried chicken, part of a family-run empire founded by former KFC manager, Ray Cheah, in 1985.

Now run by his son, a former Michelin-trained chef, the Bedford-based restaurant and food truck fuses fast food comfort with gourmet flair, leading to it being named the best takeaway in the UK in 2016.

And now new research from Vansdirect has announced it’s food truck has made the list of the top ten the UK's most popular food vans, coming in third place.

The research, which analysed social media followings of all British Street Food Award winners and runners-up over the last five years, revealed Chicken George had 94,900 followers on Instagram.

It finished behind Peddling Pizza of St Albans which has the largest online presence with over 200,000 followers across Facebook and Instagram.

Close behind was another St Albans sensation, Waffle Wands, which tempts its 165,000 followers with an irresistible menu of classic desserts and sweet treats.

The newest member of the Chicken George Jnr family. Its Bedford restaurant, located in Tavistock Street and offers an unbeatable atmosphere with a live sports bar, restaurant, and take out service, so it has something for everyone.