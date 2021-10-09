Bedford FiverFest is now on - with 75 shops, restaurants and venues taking part!

Grab a deal as the Fiver Fest comes to Bedford

We all know that Bedford has moer than its fair share of fantastic small businesses and independent shops.

But did you know that you can get your hands on some amazing £5 deals between now and October 23?

The Totally Locally Fiver Fest sees towns up and down the country taking part offering some fabulous bargains to show off the diversity of what they sell, and say a big thank you to the communities that support them.

And in Bedford, that includes a whopping 75 deals!

What are the deals?

We're not going to list them all - you can visit the website for the full list plus map of locations - but here are just a few...

5th Avenue Hair and Beauty Spa: £5 for a blow dry with hair apprentice Davina (usually £26.50). Available Wed-Sat. £5 for a 10min shoulder massage with massage specialist Kelsey.

Otter & Moose: Special selection of letterbox gifts featuring treats from small businesses in Bedfordshire and beyond at www.otterandmoose.co.uk - enter promo code FIVERFEST2021 and you'll also get free delivery in the Bedford area.

The Quarry Theatre at St Luke's: Exclusive £5 tickets to see three different events - Big Red Bath, Animal Farm (not Saturday performance) and Bobby & Amy. Limited availability.

Beerfly: Buy 4 cans of beer and get a t-shirt for a fiver (normally £9.95); flagons for £5 and selection of beers for £5 each.

Herd: The famous "Herd" burger and chips for £5 - normally £14.

Il Basilico: Any pizza on the menu for £5

Coffee with Art: A tea or coffee served with your choice of muffin or traybake for £5.

Arcadia Sweetshop: Lucky dip bags, hand-made luxury chocolate bags and selection boxes for £5 each.