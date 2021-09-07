Bedford family-run travel agency offering PCR Covid tests for under £45

As travelling abroad becomes more and more expensive with the excessive pricing of PCR tests, one family-run travel agency is trying to ease the burden.

Global Travel Experts of Bedford has decided to offer the tests for under £45.

Supplied via Eurofins Scientific Services, the tests are easy to take and - just in case - the Global Travel Experts team in Castle Lane are there to help.

Meherwan Bozorgi, owner of Global Travel Experts of Bedford

Owner Meherwan Bozorgi said: “These are testing times for travellers so we decided to go through the very challenging process of becoming an authenticated station as a service to ease the burden of travellers having to travel outside Bedford and/or pay extortionate prices for these tests.

“This service is not only available to our clients, but all those travelling."

People must book via here or via here

The cost of Covid travel tests were cut last month after health secretary Sajid Javid said too many providers were "acting like cowboys".

However, they were only cut from £88 to £68 for a single PCR test - which still acts as a barrier for many families, with many asking why they need to pay for a test to travel when it's usually free.

Prices can vary on the Government website from anything from £20 for a swab on site in north London to £300 for a swab at home.

And - according to insurance company Admiral - with one person needing to take up to three tests per trip, the UK is the second most expensive country, behind the US.