Bedford family pay tribute to dad with hospice fundraiser

A Bedford woman has raised over £500 for the hospice that cared for her late father.

And it was a real family affair as Michelle Cain was joined by daughters Stacie, 26, and Jess, 23, as she took part in her very own Walk to Remember along The Embankment.

The charity effort raised more than £500 for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

Michelle Cain with daughters Stacie and Jess

Michelle, of Putnoe, said: "After dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer, mum cared for him for four years, but when dad’s health rapidly went downhill we needed support to keep him at home where he wanted to be. We reached out to Sue Ryder and they were there.

“My grandmother was cared for at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice some years ago and mum always said how wonderful they were, so after dad was diagnosed, she rang Sue Ryder to see how they could support us. They told us when the time came and we needed them they would be there for us, and they were.”

Michelle’s dad - David Allen - died in February and received care at home from Sue Ryder St John’s Palliative Care Hub.

The 51-year-old added: “The team literally got everything in place. They got a hospital bed delivered in two to three days and we had carers in straight away.

"Dad was so poorly and he couldn’t move but he was adamant he was not going to hospital. His wishes were to stay at home and Sue Ryder helped us achieve that.

"I would love someone else to have the care that my dad did.”