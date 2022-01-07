Bedford families celebrate as babies born on Christmas Day and New Year's Day

It was a case of 'many nappy returns' with the arrival of 19 babies on Christmas Day and 15 on New Year's Day at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The first baby born on Christmas Day at Bedford Hospital - out of a total of six - was baby boy Dancho who arrived at 2.57am weighing in at 6lbs 4oz.

Margot Rose Stonebridge was born at 8.12am on Christmas Day at Bedford Hospital, weighing in at 81b 14oz.

Baby boy Dancho arrived at 2.57am on Christmas Day

Mum Katherine said: “After a very difficult year, Margot's arrival to complete our family has been the biggest ray of sunshine. Her brother and sister are absolutely smitten.”

Liz Lees, chief nurse at Bedfordshire Hospitals, said: “It was extremely busy for everyone on Christmas and New Year’s Day and we are absolutely delighted and thankful to have helped bring 34 beautiful babies into the world, little rays of light so welcome as we continue to navigate through a challenging health pandemic.

Many congratulations to all the parents on their new arrivals, a fantastic way to end the year and start a new one; and thanks to all our incredible staff for working over the holiday period."