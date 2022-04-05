Bedford families can claim free school meal vouchers of £25 over Easter holiday break
Don’t miss out if you’re eligible
Thousands of families across Bedford, who are entitled to income related free school meals, will be given vouchers for the Easter holidays.
Funded through the Household Support Fund, Bedford Borough Council will provide households £25 per eligible child.
The £25 is made up from £15 to support a daily meal and a supplementary £10 allocation, which is being provided to help offset any extra spend on utility bills and other household expenses.
Children are eligible for the vouchers if their family receives one of the benefits listed below:
Universal Credit - with an annual earned income of no more than £7,400 after tax
Income Support
Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
Support under Part 6 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999
The guaranteed element of Pension Credit
Working Tax Credit run-on (paid for the four weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit)
Child Tax Credit (with no Working Tax Credit) with an annual gross income of no more than £16,190
Early Years Pupil Premium
Two Year Old Funding
Families with eligible children will receive their vouchers as they have previously, via an email or through their school or setting distribution process.
The council and Bedford borough schools are encouraging more families to register and apply for free school meals, so they begin to receive the support they need.
Visit here to find out if you are eligible for the vouchers – and to register for free school meals too