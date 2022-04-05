Bedford families can claim free school meal vouchers of £25 over Easter holiday break

Thousands of families across Bedford, who are entitled to income related free school meals, will be given vouchers for the Easter holidays.

Funded through the Household Support Fund, Bedford Borough Council will provide households £25 per eligible child.

The £25 is made up from £15 to support a daily meal and a supplementary £10 allocation, which is being provided to help offset any extra spend on utility bills and other household expenses.

Don’t miss out on the free school meal vouchers if you’re eligible

Children are eligible for the vouchers if their family receives one of the benefits listed below:

Universal Credit - with an annual earned income of no more than £7,400 after tax

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Support under Part 6 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

The guaranteed element of Pension Credit

Working Tax Credit run-on (paid for the four weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit)

Child Tax Credit (with no Working Tax Credit) with an annual gross income of no more than £16,190

Early Years Pupil Premium

Two Year Old Funding

Families with eligible children will receive their vouchers as they have previously, via an email or through their school or setting distribution process.