Bedford exhibition celebrates vibrancy of Queen’s Park

A new exhibition aims to celebrate Queen’s Park using film, embroidery and clay.

Called Archipelago it’s been curated by Caroline Wendling as part of the Take Part Queen’s Park project.

And will be on display at The Higgins Bedford until June 12.

Caroline explores history, myths and invites people to reimagine sites – and put those feelings into material form, via the clay pots and embroidery.

One of the residents who took part in the workshops said: “Manipulating the clay reminded me of my childhood living near the river in Bangladesh, as kids we would always make things out of clay.”

Caroline said: “Queen’s Park is like an archipelago – a place where people who each have their own cultures and traditions come together to form one unique, vibrant and unified community.”