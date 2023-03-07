Book was released to mark International Women’s Day on March 8

An entrepreneur from Bedford is featured in a new book of stories about successful businesswomen from across the globe.

Philippa Scobie is a finance strategist and shares her experiences of being a mother and entrepreneur in ‘The Secrets of 99 Successful Women’ which was released to mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday (March 8).

The aim of the book, published by The Book Chief, was to look beyond the definition of success constructed by society today, and explore exactly what it really means to women from every background across continents.

Philippa Scobie who features in new book 'THe Secrets of 99 Successful Women' published on International Women's Day.

“Success is not any one thing, and it goes beyond the concrete measure of money, property or even a bustling business,” said Philippa.

“In my story, I define my greatest success so far as raising healthy and happy children in spite of a non-conventional family set up, while also being true to myself and not losing sight of my ambition.

“It’s been a wonderful experience to sit down and commit my experiences to writing but it has also been inspiring to read the stories of 98 other women who are all so different, yet similar, in their pursuit of success.”

The book, which is available on Amazon, explores success in terms of business, friendship and motherhood right through to being a good sister, daughter or friend.

