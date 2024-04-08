Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Bedford will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 30 minutes

• A421, from 8pm to 5am until April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile works for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm April 10 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to J10 – IPV for horticulture on behalf of National Highways