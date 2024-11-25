Bedford drivers warned to expect overnight delays on the A428 and A1

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour

Drivers in and around Bedford will have only three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm to 6am until November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421/A1 both directions, A421 jct with A603 to Black Cat roundabout to A1 Sandy roundabout – diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A428, from 8pm to 6am until December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Wintringham Depot roundabout – traffic signals for snagging works on behalf of Waterman Group

• A14, from 1pm December 9 to 6am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 13 to junction 10 – carriageway, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network