Bedford drivers warned to expect overnight delays on the A421 and A428

Bedford's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to J10 – IPV for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from midnight, April 22 to 11.59pm April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, opposite The Lane, Wyboston – some carriageway incursion for stop tap replacements on behalf of AWG

• A428, from 8pm April 30 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown roundabout to Barford roundabout – two-way traffic signals for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm April 30 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A421, junction Bedford Road to A421, junction A600 – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for electrical works on behalf of National Highways