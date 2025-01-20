Bedford drivers warned to expect overnight delays on the A421 and A1

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Bedford will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm to 6am until January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 interchange to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 9pm January 20 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys interchange to Marston Moretaine – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, exit slip to A421/A603 Cardington – carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm January 27 to 5am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Buckden to Little Paxton – carriageway closure lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – carriageway, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network