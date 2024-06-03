Bedford drivers warned to expect overnight delays on the A421 and A1

By Marieta Marinova, data reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 17:15 BST
Bedford's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm June 3 to 6am July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 – carriageway closures, entry slip road closures, exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm June 7 to 5am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes carriageway for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton Hut to junction 10 – mobile lane closures due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

