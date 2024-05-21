Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm May 22 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Renhold – mobile lane closures due to carriageway sweeping works on behalf of Ringway