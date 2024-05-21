Bedford drivers warned to expect overnight delays on the A421 and A1
and live on Freeview channel 276
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A421, from 8pm to 6am until August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A421, from 8pm May 22 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Renhold – mobile lane closures due to carriageway sweeping works on behalf of Ringway
• A1, from 8pm June 3 to 6am July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 – carriageway closures, entry slip road closures, exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways