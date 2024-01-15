You shouldn't be held up for more than 30 minutes

Drivers in and around Bedford will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closures due to cutting and planting on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9am January 15 to 4pm January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, St Neots to Wyboston – lane closure due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Renhold interchange – carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction on behalf of National Highways