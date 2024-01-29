Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closures due to cutting and planting on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm January 29 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold interchange – entry slip road closure, exit slip road lane closures and diversion route for electrical works on behalf of National Highways

• M1, from 10pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 – lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway