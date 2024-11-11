You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 30 minutes

Drivers in and around Bedford will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Georgetown – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign maintenance works on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A45, from 8pm November 11 to 5am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Chowns Mill roundabout to Stanwick – lane closures for maintenance works

• A1, from 8pm November 18 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421/A1 both directions, A421 jct with A603 to Black Cat roundabout to A1 Sandy roundabout – diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

• A428, from 8pm November 25 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Wintringham Depot roundabout – traffic signals for snagging works on behalf of Waterman Group