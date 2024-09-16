Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Bedford will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton – lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 30 minutes

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A428, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, B1428 roundabout to Barford Road roundabout – diversion route on behalf of NATTA Building Company

• A1, from 8pm September 16 to 6am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Hail Weston to B1514, junction – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 9.30am September 23 to 3pm September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Cardington Cross roundabout exit slip – lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

• A1, from 8pm September 25 to 5am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, St Neots Bypass roundabout to Tithe Farm roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion route due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm September 26 to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Tithe Farm roundabout to Caxton Gibbet roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture on behalf of Ringway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm September 30 to 5am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North roundabout to Georgetown – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign maintenance works on behalf of National Highways