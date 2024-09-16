Bedford drivers warned to expect overnight delays on A428 and A1
And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 9pm to 5am until September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton – lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A428, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, B1428 roundabout to Barford Road roundabout – diversion route on behalf of NATTA Building Company
• A1, from 8pm September 16 to 6am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Hail Weston to B1514, junction – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 9.30am September 23 to 3pm September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Cardington Cross roundabout exit slip – lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council
• A1, from 8pm September 25 to 5am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, St Neots Bypass roundabout to Tithe Farm roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion route due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway
• A1, from 8pm September 26 to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Tithe Farm roundabout to Caxton Gibbet roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture on behalf of Ringway
• A1, from 9pm September 30 to 5am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North roundabout to Georgetown – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign maintenance works on behalf of National Highways
