Bedford's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton – lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 30 minutes

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury – carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A428, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, B1428 roundabout to Barford Road roundabout – diversion route on behalf of NATTA Building Company

• A1, from 8pm September 16 to 6am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways