Bedford drivers warned to expect overnight delays on A421 and A1
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A14, from 2pm to 6am until October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Stanwick to Raunds – carriageway, lane and layby closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network
• A1, from 8pm to 6am until November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 9pm to 5am until November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North roundabout to Georgetown – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign - maintenance works on behalf of National Highways
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A14, from 1pm October 30 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Chowns Mill to Thrapston – carriageway, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network
• A421, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine – entry slip road closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – IPV for horticulture on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to Baldock – mobile lane closures for horticulture on behalf of National Highways