Drivers in and around Bedford will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing holdups of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm to 6am until November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 30 minutes

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Georgetown – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign maintenance works on behalf of National Highways

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A14, from 2pm October 21 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Stanwick to Raunds – carriageway, lane and layby closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network

• A1, from 9pm October 21 to 5am October 22, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston – entry slip closure, lane closure and diversion route for duct works on behalf of BT