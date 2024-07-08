You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 30 mins

Bedford's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1 Baldock to A1 Alconbury – lane closure for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm to 6am until July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 – carriageway closures, entry slip road closures, exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1(M), junction 6 to Alconbury – mobile works for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until July 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm July 8 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Renhold – mobile lane closures due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marsh Leys interchange – exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm July 9 to 5am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marsh Leys to A603 – exit slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm July 10 to 5am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A600 to Renhold – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm July 11 to 5am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, A603 interchange – exit slip road closure, entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion routes due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm July 13 to 5am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, Black Cat roundabout to Renhold – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm July 15 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to Black Cat roundabout – IPV for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

