Bedford drivers warned to expect overnight delays on A421 and A1
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 9pm to 5am until July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1 Baldock to A1 Alconbury – lane closure for horticulture on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 8pm to 6am until July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 – carriageway closures, entry slip road closures, exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 8pm to 6am until August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 9pm July 1 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to Baldock – mobile lane closures for horticulture on behalf of National Highways
• A14, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 16 to junction 17 – lane closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway
