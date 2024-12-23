Bedford drivers warned to expect one overnight delays on the A1

By Sonja Tutty, data reporter
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 14:25 GMT
Drivers in and around Bedford will have just one National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 10pm January 3 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal works on behalf of National Highways

