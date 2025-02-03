Bedford drivers warned to expect just one overnight delay on the A421
Drivers in and around Bedford will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A421, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Elstow to Marsh Leys – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways