Bedford drivers warned to expect FIVE separate overnight delays on the A421

Drivers in and around Bedford will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closures due to cutting and planting on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marsh Leys – exit slip road closure, entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion routes due to signs works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm February 19 to 5am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Renhold – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of Ringway