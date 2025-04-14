Bedford drivers warned to expect delays on the A421 and A1
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 9pm to 5am until April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions Little Paxton to Buckden – carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 8pm to 6am until April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture on behalf of National Highways
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A45, from 8pm April 22 to 5am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Stanwick roundabout – lane closures due to electrical works
• A421, from 8pm April 28 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – lane closure and diversion route for barriers permanent on behalf of National Highways
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.