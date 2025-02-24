Bedford drivers warned to expect delays on the A421 and A1
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A421, from 8pm tonight (Monday) to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys – mobile lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway
• M1, from 10pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway
• M1, from 10pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations
• A1, from 9pm February 27 to 5am March 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Black Cat roundabout to Wyboston – lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways
