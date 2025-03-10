Bedford drivers warned to expect delays on the A1 and A14
And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A14, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 18 – carriageway closure for horticulture on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 Bedford to A4280 Renhold exit – slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to carriageway reconstruction renewal works on behalf of Ringway