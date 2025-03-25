Bedford drivers warned to expect delays on A421
Drivers in and around Bedford will have just the one National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact it’s only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
• A421, from 8pm March 26 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A6 Elstow to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways
