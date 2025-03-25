Bedford drivers warned to expect delays on A421

By Sonja Tutty, data reporter
Published 25th Mar 2025, 12:41 BST
You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 10 minutesplaceholder image
You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 10 minutes
Drivers in and around Bedford will have just the one National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact it’s only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

• A421, from 8pm March 26 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A6 Elstow to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:BedfordNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice