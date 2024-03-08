Bedford drivers warned of delays ahead as abnormal load makes it way to Millbrook

By Clare Turner
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:51 GMT
The slow-moving, abnormal load is travelling from the Port of Tilbury to Millbrook this weekend, and will likely cause delays (Picture: Pixabay)The slow-moving, abnormal load is travelling from the Port of Tilbury to Millbrook this weekend, and will likely cause delays (Picture: Pixabay)
Drivers in Bedford and the surrounding area are being warned of possible delays along some roads due to an abnormal load this weekend.

The slow-moving load will be travelling from the Port of Tilbury to Millbrook.

It sets off at around 4pm tomorrow (Saturday) and is expected to leave the M25 at Junction 21, joining the M1 between 1.15-3.30am. It should arrive in Millbrook between 10am and noon Sunday. The load will be escorted by police, who will hold traffic along the route.

It's carrying large pieces of equipment for the power station that, when completed, will have the capacity to provide enough instant electricity to power 150,000 households.

