They could hold you up between 10 minutes and half an hour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Expect delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until February 24 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closures due to cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A421, from 8pm today (Monday) to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Brogborough to Renhold – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for electrical works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm today (Monday) to 5am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Renhold – mobile works for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 9pm today (Monday) to 5am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closure for cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• A45, from 8pm November 22 to 5am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Raunds to Stanwick – lane closures for signage works

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A421, from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to Elstow – carriageway closure for erection of signs on behalf of National Highways

• M1, from 10pm November 22 to 5am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways