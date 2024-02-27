Bedford drivers warned: Expect FOUR separate overnight delays on the A421

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Bedford will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closures due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm March 2 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marsh Leys interchange – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for signs on behalf of National Highways