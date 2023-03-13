You could be held up between 10 minutes to half an hour

Drivers in and around Bedford will have SEVEN National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expect delays on the A1 and A421

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Eaton Socon to Radwell – entry slip closure and lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement

Advertisement

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A45, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Stanwick to Chowns Mill – lane closure due to maintenance works

• A1, from 9pm March 18 to 5am March 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Wyboston – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M1, from 10pm March 22 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations