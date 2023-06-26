Bedford drivers warned: Expect delays of up to half an hour on the A421

The A1 is also affected

Bedford's motorists will have FIVE road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 5am until July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1 junction 13 to A4280 Renhold – mobile lane closures due to carriageway sweeping works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm to 6am until July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1 junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9am June 28 to 3pm July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade north roundabout to Sandy roundabout – diversion route for works on behalf of National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc