Bedford drivers told to expect TWO separate overnight delays on the A421

You may be held up by half an hour
By Marieta Marinova, data reporter
Published 11th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Bedford's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 30 minutes
• A421, from 8pm to 6am until May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Marston Moretaine to Renhold – entry and exit closures, lane closures and diversion route carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways