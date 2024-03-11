Bedford drivers told to expect TWO separate overnight delays on the A421
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bedford's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A421, from 8pm to 6am until May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A421, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Marston Moretaine to Renhold – entry and exit closures, lane closures and diversion route carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways