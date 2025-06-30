Bedford drivers told to expect slight delays on the A421 & A1
And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers permanent works on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A421 both directions, all approaches to Black Cat roundabout – narrow lanes for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 9pm July 14 to 5am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston to Little Paxton – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 9pm July 14 to 5am July 19, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 southbound, Sandy to Biggleswade North roundabout – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.