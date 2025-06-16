Bedford drivers told to expect slight delays on the A421

Bedford's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers/permanent works on behalf of National Highways

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A14, from 8pm today (Monday) to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Chowns Mill roundabout to Thrapston – carriageway and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network

• A421, from 9pm June 19 to 5am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to Marsh Leys – hard shoulder only for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A603, junction – carriageway closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 1pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Stanwick to Thrapston – carriageway, lane and layby closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network

