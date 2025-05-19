Bedford drivers told to expect slight delays on the A421

By Sonja Tutty, data reporter
Published 19th May 2025, 11:41 BST
You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 10 minutes
Bedford's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury – lane closures for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barrier works on behalf of National Highways

