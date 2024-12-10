Bedford drivers told to expect overnight delays on the A421 and A1

Bedford's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A14, from 9pm to 6am until tomorrow (Wednesday), moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 13 to junction 10 – carriageway, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network

• A1, from 9pm today (Tuesday) to 5am until tomorrow (Wednesday), slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, B645 to Little Paxton – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, A6 Elstow to M1, junction 13 – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 9pm December 13 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Elstow to Marsh Leys – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm December 16 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to A6, junction – exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm December 19 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, A4280 Renhold to A6 Marsh Leys – carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways