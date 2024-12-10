Bedford drivers told to expect overnight delays on the A421 and A1
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A14, from 9pm to 6am until tomorrow (Wednesday), moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 13 to junction 10 – carriageway, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network
• A1, from 9pm today (Tuesday) to 5am until tomorrow (Wednesday), slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, B645 to Little Paxton – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 8pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, A6 Elstow to M1, junction 13 – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 9pm December 13 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Elstow to Marsh Leys – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 8pm December 16 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to A6, junction – exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 8pm December 19 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, A4280 Renhold to A6 Marsh Leys – carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways