Bedford drivers told to expect overnight delays on the A421 and A1
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bedford's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, opposite The Lane, Wyboston – some carriageway incursion for stop tap replacements on behalf of AWG
• A421, from 8pm to 6am until August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 8pm May 9 to 5am May 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, St Neots bypass roundabout to Tithe Farm roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion route due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway
• A14, from 1pm May 11 to 6am May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Thrapston to Chowns Mill – carriageway and layby closure for horticulture with limited local access, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network
• A421, from 8pm May 11 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A6 interchange – exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 8pm May 13 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Tithe Farm roundabout to Caxton Gibbet roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture on behalf of Ringway